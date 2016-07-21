(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Airlines slump as Lufthansa issues profit warning
* STOXX 600 index down 7.3 pct so far in 2016
* ECB keeps rates unchanged at record lows
* But Draghi comments give boost to euro zone bank stocks
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 21 European stocks edged lower on
Thursday, as a drop in the shares of major airlines offset gains
in some banks, propped up by signals of support for the sector
from the European Central Bank.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and similar
FTSEurofirst 300 both closed 0.1 percent lower.
Airline stocks fell amid fears some consumers may avoid
travelling abroad for holidays after last week's attack in Nice,
for which militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility,
and attempted coup in Turkey.
Lufthansa slid 6 percent after issuing a profit warning. Air
France-KLM fell 4.1 percent and easyJet
dropped 5.3 percent after posting lower revenues.
"The airline sector is under pressure. We don't own any
airline stocks for now and we prefer the tech and healthcare
sector," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at fund
management and consultancy firm Prime Partners.
Euro zone bank stocks rose as the ECB, which kept
interest rates on hold at a policy meeting on Thursday,
signalled its intent to address some of the problems in the
sector, which has slumped 27 percent in 2016..
ECB President Mario Draghi said a state-funded backstop may
be part of the solution to managing the problem of high levels
of bad loans in the banking system.
"He said they need to tackle non-performing loans, which has
helped bank stocks a bit, but it's still not much in terms of
concrete measures," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc
Valahu.
The STOXX 600 is up more than 10 percent from a low reached
in late June after markets slumped in the aftermath of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union, but the index remains down 7
percent since the start of 2016.
Last month's Brexit vote has added to market uncertainty and
is expected to affect the British and European economies, which
in turn has put more pressure on European bank stocks.
"I'd find it hard to justify buying the markets at these
current levels," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at
Berkeley Futures.
