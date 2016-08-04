LONDON Aug 4 European stocks climbed on Thursday as a rise in the shares of major financial and industrial stocks such as Aviva and Siemens boosted the region's equity markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 also advanced 0.1 percent.

All eyes are on the Bank of England which is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 later in the day.

Corporate earnings season continued in Europe with relatively upbeat news from a few heavyweights.

Siemens' shares rose 2.9 percent after the German industrial group lifted its full-year earnings forecast for the second time this year.

French company BIC also surged 6.3 percent after the stationery and shavers group confirmed its 2016 financial outlook, while insurer Aviva climbed 3.7 percent after reporting higher interim profits.

However, shares in drugmaker Hikma slumped 13.7 percent after Hikma warned of a hit to profits from its generics unit. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)