MILAN Aug 5 European shares rose on Friday in
early deals, helped by well-received earning updates from
companies including cement maker LafargeHolcim, but Royal Bank
of Scotland slumped after its first-half losses widened.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4
percent, but remains on track for its first week of losses in
four. Britain's FTSE 100 also advanced by 0.8 percent.
LafargeHolcim rose more than 5 percent, making it
the biggest gainer on the STOXX index, after reporting
better-than-expected operating profit in the second quarter and
reaffirming its guidance.
Well-received earnings updates also boosted shares in DSV
and Evonik, both among the top gainers in
Europe.
However, Royal Bank of Scotland fell 4.5 percent,
underperforming a positive banking sector, after first-half
losses at the bank widened to 2.05 billion pounds from 179
million pounds.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)