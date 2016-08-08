LONDON Aug 8 European stock markets rose on
Monday, propped up by gains in the shares of major banks, while
Dutch postal service operator PostNL surged after its
results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent,
with banks adding the most points to European stock markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Bank index advanced 1 percent,
helped by a 2.8 percent rise at Barclays after Exane BNP Paribas
upgraded Barclays to "outperform" from "neutral.
PostNL shares rose 8.8 percent, the top performer on the
STOXX 600 index, after its second-quarter results were
well-received by investors, with the company confirming its
full-year outlook.
However, Airbus shares fell 1.7 percent after
Britain's Serious Fraud Office launched a formal investigation
into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with
commercial plane sales by Airbus.
