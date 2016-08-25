(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
MILAN Aug 25 European shares fell in opening
deals on Thursday with mining stocks leading losers for a second
day in a row, while German market research firm GFK soared on
merger and acquisition talk.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8
percent by 0714 GMT, pulling back after reaching a new one-week
high in the previous session.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index fell over 2
percent, making it the weakest sector on the day, led by a 3.7
percent drop in mining giant Glencore.
But GFK rose 7.4 percent after German weekly
WirtschaftsWoche reported that its majority owner of the is
looking at options including a merger or sale.
Ahold Delhaize rose 1.4 percent after the
supermarket chain operator reported better-than-expected
second-quarter earnings growth.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)