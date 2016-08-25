(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 ends 0.8 pct lower
* Pharma, miners among top losers
* Sunrise lifted by strong results
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN, Aug 25 European equities fell on
Thursday, dragged down by weaker miners and drugmakers, with
investors cutting their exposure to riskier assets ahead of a
key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.
Although the Fed is seen maintaining rates at its September
meeting, expectations have risen that Yellen might indicate a
clearer timeframe for the next U.S. rate hike after this week's
strong housing data and hawkish comments by other Fed officials.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.8 percent
lower, also weakened by a disappointing sentiment survey in
Germany and pulling back from a one-week high hit on Wednesday.
The Ifo economic institute said German business morale
deteriorated in August, suggesting company executives in
Europe's largest economy have become less optimistic since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"In order for stocks to set up the next leg higher, better
than expected economic data out of the euro zone will be
needed," said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.
Miners lost ground, with the European Basic Resources index
falling 1.3 percent, tracking weaker metals prices.
Glencore, down 2.6 percent, extended its losses from
the previous session when it announced a poor set of results.
Pharmaceutical stocks also featured among the top decliners.
The STOXX 600 Helthcare index fell 1.5 percent,
pressured by shares such as Qiagen, BB Biotech
and Shire, down 2.4 to 3.6 percent.
Drugmakers mirrored Wednesday's losses in their U.S. peers
which were hit by presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's call
on Mylan to drop the price of an allergy treatment drug
which has increased in price by more than 400 percent in the
past decade.
European pharma stocks, however, remained weaker despite a
recovery in Mylan shares on Thursday after the company said it
would reduce the out-of-pocket cost of its severe allergy
treatment EpiPen through a discount programme.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals fell 3.5 percent, the top
decliner in Britain's FTSE 100 index, on the top of its 3.3
percent fall in the previous day when it reported a sharp fall
in its core operating profit.
Although the broader market sentiment was gloomy, there were
some bright spots. Sunrise Communications jumped nearly
9 percent after the Swiss telecoms firm posted a fall in core
earnings that was narrower than expected and confirmed its
guidance.
"The strong second quarter showing by Sunrise in a maturing
and competitive market is evidence that its investments in
network, distribution and customer service are paying off,"
analysts at Berenberg said.
Among other sharp gainers, GFK soared 5.9 percent
after German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that its majority
owner was looking at options including a merger or sale.
