LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open
on Thursday as commodity stocks recovered from recent falls,
with a leading index also buoyed by well-received results from
Sweden's Elekta to start September on a positive
footing.
The STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.6 percent, after
finishing August with a 0.4 percent fall on Wednesday as
commodity prices slumped.
However, oil prices stabilised and metal prices recovered on
Thursday, leaving the energy and mining sectors
up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. Banks
continued a recent rally and were the top sectoral risers, with
HSBC up 2.4 percent.
Elekta was the top single-stock gainer on the STOXX 600, up
5.2 percent after the maker of radiation therapy equipment
posted Q1 core profit above forecast and said demand had been
good in emerging markets, with China particularly strong.
Recruiting firm Hays dropped 3.9 percent percent,
the top faller, after it said that hiring in Britain weakened
significantly shortly after the June 23 vote to leave the
European Union.
