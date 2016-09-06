Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose slightly on Tuesday and held near their highest levels since April supported on the day by the energy sector and a jump in shares of healthcare firm Fresenius which rose following an acquisition in Spain.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, with the intra-day peaks in April proving to be a hurdle for the index.
Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group fell nearly 13 percent in heavy volumes, after the cutting its full-year targets in the wake of a "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales.
Helping to offset those losses was a 4.5 percent jump for German medical company Fresenius SE which said it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion).
The rally in crude oil prices continued to underpin shares of major producers such as Total and Royal Dutch Shell . (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.