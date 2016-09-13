LONDON, Sept 13 European shares rose on Tuesday
to end a three-day losing streak, as dovish comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard buoyed equity markets.
Brainard said on Monday that the Fed should avoid removing
support for the U.S economy too quickly, which solidified the
view that the U.S central bank would leave interest rates
unchanged next week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last three sessions, recovered to rise by 0.5 percent.
Shares in Swiss global private markets investment management
company Partners Group surged 10 percent to a record
high after posting higher interim profits, although UK online
grocer Ocado fell 9 percent after warning of margin
pressure.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)