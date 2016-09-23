(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
MILAN, Sept 23 European shares fell in early
trading on Friday, pulling back from two-week highs hit in the
previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to push back on its next rate increase.
By 0708 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
0.4 percent lower, retreating a touch after having closed at its
highest level since Sept. 9 in the previous session.
The index is down more than 5 percent so far this year.
Lundbeck slumped 16.6 percent, the biggest STOXX
600 faller, after the Danish drug maker's highly anticipated
idalopirdine Alzheimer's drug failed in a late-stage study.
Miners and banks were the biggest sectoral fallers with the
STOXX Basic Resources and the STOXX Bank indexes
down 1.3 and 0.7 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)