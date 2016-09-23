* STOXX 600 ends 0.7 percent lower
* Banks lead sectoral fallers
* Lundbeck slumps after study failure
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN, Sept 23 European shares ended weaker on
Friday, pulling back from two-week highs in the previous session
after the Federal Reserve signalled an increasingly cautious
approach to future rate hikes, with banks leading sectoral
fallers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.7 percent
lower, retreating after closing at its highest level since Sept.
9 on Thursday. It rose 2.2 percent this week, the best
performance in two months, but is still down more than 5 percent
this year.
"The Fed-fuelled rally that catapulted shares out of the
summer doldrums this week is showing some signs of fatigue,"
said Jasper Lawler, Market Analyst at CMC Markets.
"The focus would now begin to switch to upcoming economic
data and whether that makes a rate hike in December more or less
likely."
Futures are pricing the chance of a U.S. rate rise in
December at 58.4 percent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
Banks, which had rallied earlier this month on hopes that
the Fed would increase rates this week, fell sharply.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell 1.5 percent,
the top sector faller. It remains the weakest performer so far
this year on concerns over falling profitability levels and
capital shortfalls in a low-growth, low-rates environment.
Banco Santander, Bankia, Intesa Sanpaolo
and Deutsche Bank fell 2 to 3 percent.
Among other sharp movers, Lundbeck slumped more
than 15 percent, the biggest STOXX 600 faller, after the Danish
drug maker's highly anticipated idalopirdine Alzheimer's drug
failed in a late-stage study.
RWE fell 0.6 percent after Germany's
second-biggest utility priced the initial public offering of its
renewables, network and retail unit Innogy. The listing,
Europe's biggest IPO since 2007, could fetch up to 5 billion
euro and grab investors' interest.
"I will certainly look at Innogy," said Angelo Meda, head of
equity and portfolio manager at Banor SIM in Milan.
"Any decision will be made once prices stabilise. In big
spin-off deals like this, prices tend to be very volatile for a
month or so as investors switch from one stock to the other."
On the positive side, Aryzta surged nearly 10
percent, the top gainer in the STOXX 600 index, after the Swiss
bakery company said that Gary McGann will join its board as the
chairman.
