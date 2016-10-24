(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 rises 0.5 percent
* AT&T/Time Warner deal boosts media sector
* But high profile Chinese deals hit roadblocks
* Banks recoup post-Brexit vote losses
* Spain outperforms as political deadlock seen ending
* Cobham sinks after profit warning
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 24 Merger activity in the United
States helped to support European stocks on Monday, but two high
profile Chinese deals to buy European firms hit difficulties to
send shares in Syngenta and Aixtron
tumbling.
The STOXX 600 was up 0.5 percent at 345.97, having
ended Friday flat. Last week it posted its biggest weekly rise
since mid-September, up 1.3 percent.
Zodiac Aerospace rose 3 percent and was among the top risers
on the index in early deals. It benefited from merger and
acquisition (M&A) activity in its sector, with Rockwell Collins
striking a deal to buy B/E Aerospace for $62 a
share in cash and stock on Sunday.
Media and broadcast firms were also in focus, with ITV
up 2.3 percent and Sky up 1.5 percent, after
AT&T Inc agreed to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4
billion over the weekend.
French Connection rose 15 percent after the
Telegraph reported that there was interest from the United
States in a takeover of the UK fashion firm.
"We have seen a stronger open this morning after more
corporate activity in the US, which will help the media names in
the session," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
"Also French Connection private equity talk is helping M&A
activity (and) this will become a theme given the advantages of
the FX weakness allowing more UK listed names to become
attractive targets."
However, M&A didn't squarely support the market, as a couple
of high profile deals by Chinese firms to take over European
companies hit major roadblocks.
Syngenta fell 8.6 percent after the EU said that ChemChina
had missed a deadline to offer concessions to regulators
regarding its $43 billion bid for the Swiss pesticides and seeds
group.
In another example of the scrutiny that such acquisitions
are under from regulators, the German government withdrew its
approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron
, throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a
670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.
Shares in Aixtron were down 6.2 percent.
Bank stocks were up 1 percent, and the sector recouped all
of its losses since Britain voted to leave the European Union in
June.
BNP Paribas rose 1.1 percent to its highest level so far
this year. Analysts said that its high exposure to fixed income,
currency and commodity (FICC) trading should benefit the bank,
following stellar results in that department when the major U.S.
banks reported earnings last week.
BNP Paribas' latest quarterly results are due on Friday.
Spanish banks were among the top risers in the sector, and
Spain's IBEX was up 1.2 percent, hitting a six-month
high and outperforming as the country looked set end a 10-month
period of political deadlock.
Spain's conservative leader Mariano Rajoy looked set to
secure a second term in power for his People's Party after his
Socialist rivals agreed to abstain in a looming confidence vote
on Sunday.
Top individual riser on the STOXX 600 was Philips,
up 4.3 percent after its results.
Among the big fallers, aerospace and defence firm Cobham
fell 18 percent after it issued its second profit
warning in six months.
