LONDON Oct 26 European equities edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports, with commodity-related stocks and British bank Lloyds under pressure, though well-recieved results from Santander buoyed Spanish stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, as a pullback in oil prices and miners were hit 6.5 percent drop in Antofagasta's shares after its results.

British banking stock Lloyds also dropped 3 percent after it too reported results.

Earnings weighed on chemical company Novozymes, which dropped 11.5 percent and was the biggest faller on the STOXX 600 after posting a lower-than-expected third quarter operating profit and trimming its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous range.

It was joined by Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki , which fell 8.5 percent after its own update fell short of expectations.

However, Spain's IBEX outperformed, rising 0.1 percent after Banco Santander beat forecasts, sending shares up 1 percent. nL8N1CW0OR]

Logitech jumped more than 11 percent after it saw a rise in Q2 retail revenue, while Kering also rose naerly 8 percent after its Gucci unit posted its first double digit growth since 2012. (Reporting by Kit Rees)