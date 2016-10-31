(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX down 0.5 percent, Spain's IBEX down 0.6 pct
* Oil leads sectoral fallers on output-cut concerns
* Sika top STOXX gainer, Hexagon slumps
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 31 European equities fell for a
sixth straight session on Monday, with energy shares tracking
weaker crude oil prices and financial stocks losing ground.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.5 percent, ending its
second month of losses.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index, which has shown
resilience during months of political gridlock, fell 0.6 percent
after lawmakers agreed to grant conservative leader Mariano
Rajoy a second term as prime minister.
"Over the course of last few weeks, it became quite clear
that Rajoy was going to get a free run. Also, the Spanish
economy has done pretty well even without a stable government
and the market has performed relatively better," said Peter
Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"Investors are treating Spain like all other markets. When
everybody else gets some wobble, then Spain gets it too."
The IBEX is down 4.2 percent so far this year, outperforming
the 7.2 percent decline in the STOXX 600.
Among Monday's sector movers, the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and
Gas index fell 1.5 percent, the top decliner, as crude
dropped more than $1 a barrel to hit one-months low on doubts
about OPEC's planned production cut and a build in U.S. crude
inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.
"We do seem to be in this ongoing situation of oversupply
and until we see signs that the situation is turning around, oil
and energy stocks will remain under pressure. It's going to be a
theme for the reminder of the year," Dixon said.
Financials also came under pressure after some banks posted
disappointing earnings, with the sector index falling
0.7 percent. Shares in UniCredit, Natixis
and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2.5 to 3.8 percent.
Swiss chemicals company Sika surged 12 percent to a
record high after saying it had won the latest round in a
takeover battle with Saint-Gobain, whose shares were
down 1 percent. Sika was the biggest STOXX gainer.
Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon fell
10 percent, the top faller, after its top executive, Ola Rollen,
was detained under investigation over suspected insider trading
in Norway. Rollen denied the accusation, his lawyers said.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John
Stonestreet)