LONDON Nov 2 European shares fell in early
deals on Wednesday, set for their eighth day of straight losses,
with sentiment hit by jitters ahead of the U.S. presidential
election next week and a fall in A.P. Moller-Maersk
after results.
The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8 percent, hitting
its lowest level since July 11, with all sectors in negative
territory. Wall Street and Asian shares fell after polls showed
that Republican Donald Trump was closing the gap on Democrat
Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential race ahead of next
Tuesday's vote.
Banking stocks were the top sectoral fallers, down
2.1 percent and extending their losses from the previous
session, with Italian lender Banco Populare and Danske
Bank among the biggest decliners.
Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 6
percent in early trade, triggering an automatic trading
suspension, after the withdrawal of an alternative rescue plan
for Italy's third-largest lender.
Shares in container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk
slumped more than 7 percent after the firm's
earnings missed forecasts with a 44 percent fall in
third-quarter profit.
On the positive side, results boosted shares in Hugo Boss
which jumped 6.5 percent after beating third-quarter
profit forecasts.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alistair Smout)