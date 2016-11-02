* STOXX 600 down 0.5 pct
* VSTOXX hits highest level since July
* Moller-Maersk drops after results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 2 European shares were on track for
their eighth straight day of losses on Wednesday, falling on
jitters ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week and a
drop in A.P. Moller-Maersk after results.
The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.5 percent, its lowest
level since July 11, with almost every sector in negative
territory.
Wall Street and Asian shares fell after U.S. voter polls
showed Republican Donald Trump was closing the gap on Democrat
Hillary Clinton ahead of next Tuesday's election.
Europe's VSTOXX volatility index reflected this
nervous sentiment, hitting its highest level since July.
"Now that it's a bit less certain that (Clinton) is going to
win, we're seeing the impact of investors finally taking evasive
action - probably evasive action which they should have taken a
month ago. The caution is setting in," said Ken Odeluga, market
analyst at City Index.
Banking stocks were the heaviest fallers by sector,
dropping 1.6 percent and extending their losses from the
previous session, with Italian lender Banco Populare
and Standard Chartered among the biggest decliners.
Standard Chartered dropped 4.5 percent, taking its losses
combined with the previous session to 9.5 percent after it
reported weak results on Tuesday, with brokers Deutsche Bank and
Natixis cutting their target prices for its shares.
"Despite limited European/UK exposure, we think operating
leverage for Standard Chartered remains challenging and see
pressure on revenues in the coming years", analysts at Deutsche
Bank said in a note, retaining their "sell" rating on the stock.
Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were
down 5.1 percent, having triggered automatic trading suspensions
earlier in the session, after the withdrawal of an alternative
rescue plan for Italy's third-largest lender.
Container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk
slumped more than 9 percent after the firm's earnings missed
forecasts with a 44 percent fall in third-quarter profit.
On the positive side, results boosted shares in a number of
companies, including security firm G4S, Danish
pharmaceuticals company Lundbeck and luxury retailer
Hugo Boss, which all rose between 7 percent to 8.3
percent.
(Editing by Alistair Smout and Hugh Lawson)