* STOXX mired in longest losing streak this year
* Volatility hits highest level since July
* Pharma stocks outperform on signs Clinton losing ground
* Banks among top fallers led by Italy lenders, StanChart
* Moller-Maersk drops after earnings miss
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 2 European shares fell for the
eighth straight day on Wednesday, driven downward by signs of a
tightening race for the U.S. presidency next week and a drop in
A.P. Moller-Maersk after disappointing results.
The STOXX 600 index slid 1.1 percent to its lowest
since July 11, undermined later in the session by a sharp drop
in oil prices on the back of record build in crude inventories.
The losing streak is the longest one this year.
"Now that it's a bit less certain that (Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton) is going to win, we're seeing the impact of
investors finally taking evasive action - probably evasive
action which they should have taken a month ago. The caution is
setting in," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index.
Europe's VSTOXX volatility index reflected this
nervous sentiment, hitting its highest level since July.
However, healthcare stocks outperformed, helped by
their defensive status but also by signs that Clinton was losing
ground in polls to Republican rival Donald Trump. In the last
few weeks investors had been pricing in worries that a Clinton
victory could lead to severe regulation on drug pricing.
"Better odds of a Trump win would reduce the probability of
a Democratic Senate and/or White House...This lessens the risk
of a more severe drug-pricing regime," Morgan Stanley said.
Banking stocks were among the heaviest fallers by
sector, dropping 2.4 percent and extending their losses from the
previous session, with Italian lenders and British bank Standard
Chartered among the biggest decliners.
Standard Chartered dropped 4.4 percent, taking its losses
combined with the previous session to 9.5 percent after it
reported weak results on Tuesday, with brokers Deutsche Bank and
Natixis cutting their target prices for its shares.
Italian lenders Popolare di Milano, Banco Popolare
and UniCredit <CRDI.MI fell between 5 and 7.7 percent,
hit by talk that Rome could delay a referendum on constitutional
changes. The Prime Minister's office denied the speculation.
"A postponement of the referendum would be bad news for
Italian equity as it would leave the market stuck with difficult
bank recapitalisations, which need political stability to go
through," Mediobanca said in a note to clients.
Container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk slumped 7.2
percent after its earnings missed forecasts, posting a 44
percent fall in third-quarter profit.
On the positive side, results boosted shares in a number of
companies, including security firm G4S, Danish
pharmaceutical Lundbeck and luxury retailer Hugo Boss
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Mark Heinrich)