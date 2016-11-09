LONDON Nov 9 European stock futures fell
sharply on Wednesday and were poised for their worst day since
the Brexit vote in the UK as global markets were left stunned by
the rising possibility of Republican candidate and political
outsider Donald Trump becoming the next U.S. President.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 4.2 percent, and
futures for the STOXX 600 were down 4.1 percent.
Futures for the FTSE, DAX and CAC were
down 3.3-3.9 percent lower.
Republican Donald Trump edged closer to winning the White
House with a series of shocking wins in key states such as
Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected
Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in
Tuesday's U.S. election.
Analysts said that markets had been positioned for a Clinton
win, and that substantial uncertainty over Trump's policy
positions and the impact of his views on areas like trade were
spooking markets.
"A Trump presidency is not good news in itself: US
isolationism and protectionism is bad news for trade and
potentially for economic growth," said Ronny Claeys, senior
strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels."
"We do not really know what his policies will be (his plans
were too vague or too contradictory) so we have increased
uncertainty."
