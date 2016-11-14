(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
MILAN Nov 14 European shares rose in early
trading on Monday, underpinned by gains among banks and mining
sector stocks, while debt collector Intrum Justitia soared after
a merger deal.
By 0813 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose
1.1 percent. While all sectors were in postive territory, the
basic resources and bank indexes were the biggest gainers with a
rise of around 2 percent.
Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia soared 16
percent to a fresh record high after it said it would merge with
Norway-based Lindorff. Its shares led gainers on the STOXX.
London-listed support services firm DCC rose 8
percent after the company said it expected full-year operating
profit to be ahead of market expectations.
Among banks, UniCredit rose 4 percent. Over the
weekend, Reuters reported that Italy's biggest bank may seek to
raise between 10 billion and 13 billion euros in a share issue.
