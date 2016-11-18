(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Adds details, updates prices)
* STOXX Europe 600 closes 0.4 percent lower
* Miners under pressure following dollar rally
* Banks weighed down by weak Italian lenders
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN, Nov 18 European equities ended lower on
Friday, with mining and energy stocks bearing the brunt of the
sell off after commodities prices slipped following a rally in
the dollar.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4 percent lower
after rising earlier in the session to a one-week high. However,
the index finished for a second straight week in positive
territory, helped by a pledge by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump to boost infrastructure spending.
Italian stocks, down 1.8 percent, underperformed
the broader stock market after banks hit six-week lows, hurt by
the prospect of a referendum vote on Dec. 4 that could topple
Matteo Renzi's reformist government.
"The constitutional referendum in Italy on 4 December is
another overhang that needs to be navigated first," Berenberg
said in a note.
"And, should a No vote prevail, this would add further
uncertainty to the political situation, putting more pressure on
the banks and potentially making it more difficult for them to
raise capital."
Recent polls suggest Italians may reject Renzi's proposed
constitutional reform and he has pledged to resign if he loses.
Markets fear political instability could stall Italy's efforts
to reform its banks, which have a combined 356 billion euros
($378 billion) in soured loans left by a deep recession.
Italy's banking sector index fell 2.5 percent to
its lowest level since Oct. 5, weighed down by losses between
0.9 percent and 5.2 percent in Banco Popolare,
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.
Europe's basic resources index, which includes big
London-listed miners, was the biggest sectoral loser, down 1.9
percent, following gains in the previous session. Precious
metals miners also lost ground after prices of gold fell on
currency moves.
While Trump's infrastructure plans could boost demand for
metals, their prices, which are denominated in dollars, have
been hit by the surge in the U.S. currency.
Shares in Anglo American, Rio Tinto,
Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
fell 2.9 to 6.9 percent.
Investors have turned more cautious in assessing the
possible impact of Trump for European equities.
The STOXX 600 has risen more than 1 percent since Trump's
win, as expectations of fiscal stimulus under his administration
propelled cyclical stocks, but falls in income stocks such as
utilities have meant the index remains within the tight range it
has been moving in for the past 16 weeks.
In the construction sector, LafargeHolcim rose 2.4
percent after the building materials giant cut its mid-term
profit outlook but sweetened the pill by saying it planned an
improved payout for shareholders as well as 1 billion Swiss
francs worth of share buybacks.
Nibe Industrier was the biggest gainer on the
STOXX 600 index, up 4.6 percent, after Kepler Cheuvreux raised
its price target on the heat pump maker.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)