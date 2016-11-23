LONDON Nov 23 European shares rose for a third
straight day on Wednesday, with basic resources companies
underpinning the market again following a rise in metals prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2
percent, with Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index
increasing 0.7 percent.
The European basic resources index rose 1.4 percent
to its highest level sine mid-2015 after base and precious
metals prices advanced. Shares in BHP Billiton,
Fresnillo, Randgold Resources and Rio Tinto
were 1.7 to 3.4 percent higher.
Italian banks were on the backfoot, however, with Banco
Popolare and B P Milano both down nearly 4
percent. Unicredit fell 2.5 percent.
Investors' focus will be on Britain's Autumn Statement, due
at 1230 GMT. Sectors such as housing, utilities, energy and
airlines could react in the event of any sector-specific
announcements by Finance Minister Philip Hammond.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)