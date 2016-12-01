LONDON Dec 1 European shares fell on Thursday
in a broad-based sell-off, halting a two-day rally and
retreating from the previous session's three-week highs, led
lower by drops in TalkTalk and Elekta.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent by 0824 GMT,
having climbed to its highest level since November 10 in the
previous session.
Almost every sector was in negative territory. The
exceptions were in the commodity space after oil producing
countries came to a deal to limit oil output.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index was up 1.5
percent, while the basic resources index was up 2.1
percent, the only two sectors in positive territory.
Top faller was TalkTalk, down 8 percent, after a downgrade
by JP Morgan to "underweight" from "neutral". British regulators
also said they would look into rising landline prices.
Sweden's Elekta was down 4.1 percent after the medical
equipment firm missed expectations with its results.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)