* STOXX Europe 600 falls 0.3 percent
* Italian index rises 1 pct led by banks
* OPEC deal boosts oil sector
* Banco Popular rallies after chairman change
* TalkTalk, Elekta among top fallers
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Dec 1 Italian shares rose to a three-week
high on Thursday, outshining weaker European markets, with banks
in demand as concerns eased over Sunday's referendum on Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's constitutional reform.
The Pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent,
while the Milan blue chip index rose 1 percent to its
highest intraday level since Nov. 10.
The Italian stock market remains the worst performer in
Europe this year with a fall of more than 20 percent due to the
problems of its banks and concerns over political instability.
Opinion polls conducted until a blackout period began last
week showed the "no" vote comfortably in the lead, raising
concerns of a political crisis and fuelling market volatility
But fund mangers and brokers have been analyzing social
media trends, concluding that the "Yes" front was narrowing its
disadvantage. Investors fear that if the "No" wins it will be
difficult to carry out large cash calls at ailing bank Monte dei
Paschi and UniCredit.
"Certainly worries about the referendum have eased with
unofficial surveys pointing to a narrowing of the gap between
the two fronts," said Anthilia fund manager Giuseppe Sersale,
adding that short-covering also helped explain the bounce.
An Italian government undersecretary said Monte dei Paschi
would not need state aid and was confident the bank would be
able to raise the capital it needs on the market.
Italy's bank index, which has lost half of its
value this year, rose 2.6 percent in its third straight session
of gains, helping Europe's bank index rise 1.2 percent.
Activtrades chief market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said
expectations the European Central Bank would step in if the
results of the referendum created market turmoil also helped.
Spain's Banco Popular was the top gainer among
European banks with a rally of 13 percent. The lender, seen as
the weak link in Spain's banking sector, is to replace Chairman
Angel Ron after shareholders rebelled over his lacklustre
progress in cleaning up 30 billion euros in toxic assets.
Its shares were also underpinned by a report in Spanish
newspaper Expansion that it was in talks over a possible
takeover by BBVA or another larger rival. Both
declined to comment.
Shares in Danish telecoms group TDC dropped 6.8
percent, making it one of the top fallers on the STOXX after
media reports that the American hedge fund Apollo had withdrawn
a takeover bid.
Pharma and consumer stocks were the biggest drag on the
STOXX, with shares in heavyweights such as Novartis,
Roche, Nestle, and Unilever all down
between 1.6 and 2.8 percent.
Among the top fallers was telecoms firm TalkTalk,
down 4.5 percent, after a downgrade by JP Morgan to
"underweight" from "neutral". British regulators also said they
would look into rising landline prices.
Sweden's Elekta fell 1.3 percent after the
medical equipment firm missed expectations with its results.
Commodity stocks rose after oil-producing countries came to
a deal to limit oil output. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas
index was up 1.8 percent, while the basic resources
index rose 1.8 percent.
Daily Mail and General Trust rose 2.9 percent
after beating earnings expectations despite a decline in ad
revenue. Investors were hopeful of a new strategy which the CEO
said would reinvigorate the company's growth.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Alistair
Smout; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)