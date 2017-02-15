* STOXX 600 index ends up 0.3 pct
* Credit Agricole leads banks after results
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares ended higher on
Wednesday in another session dominated by earnings, as French
lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks to a
three-week high.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent
with the banking index the top sector, up 1.4 percent.
Shares in Credit Agricole jumped 4.7 percent after France's
biggest retail bank beat forecasts with a smaller than expected
earnings drop in the fourth quarter.
The reaction was particularly positive to results from
Credit Agricole's French retail bank unit LCL, which analysts at
Jefferies said had been an ongoing concern for some investors."
"(Credit Agricole) remains one of our favourite names in
France. However, we are aware that political uncertainties could
weigh on the performance of the French financials until May,"
they said in a note.
Banking stocks were also helped by hawkish rhetoric from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who stood by the stance
she took on Tuesday that the central bank was on track to raise
interest rates at an upcoming policy meeting.
Low interest rates put pressure on banks' margins, as has
been the case in Europe.
Some analysts were cautious on the move higher as banks
looked scored their third straight session of gains.
"There does not seem to be yet the environment that would
actually bring about the sustained improvement in the European
banks on the interest rate side, on the operational side, on the
conduct side," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said,
adding that he expected the rally to fade.
Earnings also helped more broadly, with Finnish packaging
maker Huhtamaki rising 8.7 percent after reporting
results, the top gainer on the STOXX 600 index.
Brewer Heineken rallied 3.7 percent after
confirming its margin target.
Swiss software provider Temenos dropped 3.4 percent
after reporting results and announcing a proposal to acquire
Australia's Rubik Financial.
"While management seemed confident on visibility, the
business is lumpy," analysts at UBS said in a note, adding that
they were sticking with their "sell" rating on the stock.
Insurer Ageas, medical equipment firm Gerresheimer
and paints and coatings company Akzo Nobel
were also all weaker after reporting results.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; additional reporting by Danilo Masoni;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)