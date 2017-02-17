* STOXX 600 down 0.5 pct, but remains close to 13-month high
* Allianz surges after strong update, stock buyback plan
* Drugmaker Stada gains after third takeover approach
* Banking stocks, miners slip on profit taking
* Vopak sees no profit growth, shares slump
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 17 European shares fell on Friday
with gains in insurance heavyweight Allianz and firmer
pharma stocks more than offset by a pull-back in banking and
mining stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 percent
but remained close to a 13-month high reached on Wednesday and
on track to end higher for the second week in a row.
The rally has been fuelled by strong earnings updates, a
pick up in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, with cyclical
stocks such as mining companies and banks lifted by solid
economic data.
Allianz rose 2.4 percent. Europe's largest insurer proposed
spending 3 billion euros on buying back its own shares after
posting higher-than-expected profits and saying it was adjusting
its policy on budgeting for possible takeovers.
The Munich-based firm also raised its dividend.
"The combination of a dividend increase and a share buy-back
probably both at the upper end of market expectations is a sign
of strength and should improve sentiment and provide tailwind
for the shares," DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Wenzel said.
Elsewhere in the insurance sector, Dutch insurer Aegon
rose as much as 4.2 percent as investors cheered to a
stronger than expected pretax profit growth. Its shares pared
gains and were last up 0.3 percent.
On the M&A front, Stada was once again in focus
after the German generic drugs company said it had received its
third takeover approach, valuing the company at 58 euros per
share, above its current market value and higher than a previous
takeover offer. Its shares rose 1.1 percent.
Some big drugmaker stocks were also in demand, lifting the
healthcare index up slightly and making it the only
sectoral gainer in Europe.
Britain's AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline
were up 1.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively after analysts
at Jefferies raised the price target for both.
Europe's STOXX bank index fell 1.2 percent as
investors booked profits for a second day after the index hit a
three-week high on Wednesday, helped by growing expectations of
a rate hike next month in the United States.
Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and
Credit Agricole fell between 2.6 and 2.8 percent.
Miners were also weaker, down 1.1 percent, pulling
back after climbing earlier this week to their highest level in
more than two years. Copper slid on Friday because of some
profit taking, but the likelihood of strong demand from top
consumer China were expected to support prices.
"Short-term technicals remain in overbought territory making
rounds of profit-taking...more likely," said Markus Huber,
trader at City of London Markets.
Top loser on the STOXX was Vopak, down 8.7
percent, after the Dutch oil and chemical storage company said
it did not expect core profit to grow this year.
