LONDON, April 24 European shares were set to rise on Monday, led by a 2 percent bounce on France's bluechip CAC 40 according to financial spreadbetters, after centrist Emmanuel Macron led the first round of the French presidential election.

France's CAC 40 index was set to open around 103 points higher, and Germany's DAX was expected to open 186 points higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was seen up around 41 points, according to spreadbetters.

Final voting figures from France's Interior Ministry put Macron on 23.75 percent of votes and Le Pen on 21.53 percent.

The result was seen as the most market-friendly of outcomes and new opinion polls on Sunday now have Macro easily winning the final May 7 runoff. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)