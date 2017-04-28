* STOXX down 0.2 pct, but posts strongest week since
December
* UBS rallies as wealth management turnaround pleases
* Barclays hit after missing out on trading boom
* Gemalto profit warning hammers shares
* BAML ups STOXX target, sees 2017 earnings up 15 pct
By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
LONDON/MILAN, April 28 European shares eased on
Friday as investors took profits, but sealed their strongest
week since December as political worries subsided and brokers
forecast strong earnings growth would underpin valuations.
The STOXX 600 index closed 0.2 percent lower at
387.09, adding to the previous session's losses, while Britain's
FTSE was down 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40
was flat.
The pan-European index ended the week up 2.5 percent - its
strongest week since December - as fresh money poured into the
region's equities on the back of the market-friendly outcome of
the first round of France's presidential election.
It sealed a third straight month of gains, and was just off
fresh 20-month highs hit on Wednesday.
Brokers and investors fell over each other to recommend
European equities. Strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
raised their target for the STOXX to 420 points and said they
expected European earnings to grow 15 percent this
year.
"If valuations look as high as they can reasonably get, the
market has to be driven by earnings growth to go higher from
here. And we are confident we will see that," said Andrew King,
head of European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
"That's why this reporting season could be significant - it
might go a long way to convincing overseas investors that Europe
is not broken, and that a recovery is underway," he added.
Of the 28 percent of companies having reported, 71 percent
have beaten estimates while 20 percent missed, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015
helped bolster market optimism over the region.
On the day, shares in UBS rallied 2.2 percent,
touching a three-month high as a long-awaited turnaround in its
core wealth management business helped Switzerland's biggest
bank deliver its second-best start to a year since the financial
crisis.
Baader Helvea analyst Tomasz Grzelak said the recovery in
wealth management "will significantly lower investor concerns"
about the bank's key growth engine.
But British rival Barclays fell 5.1 percent after
its investment bank missed out on a bond trading boom that saw
earnings surge at its Wall Street rivals, even though its first
quarter profit more than doubled.
Austrian oil and gas company OMV jumped 8 percent
to a 9-year high after its first-quarter profit nearly tripled
thanks to higher oil prices and better sales.
Gemalto fell 7.2 percent, the biggest faller on the
STOXX after the Dutch digital security firm cut its 2017 profit
forecast due to slow adoption of chip-enabled payment cards in
the United States.
Earnings also drove price action for other top STOXX movers.
French tele-services provider Teleperformance
surged more than 7 percent to an all-time high following better
than expected results, while aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
fell 5 percent after posting first-quarter results
below forecasts across all divisions.
Deal news was the driver of Zodiac shares, which
climbed 6.9 percent after the struggling airplane seat-maker
said it was continuing talks with Safran to seal a
merger.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)