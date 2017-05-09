LONDON May 9 A raft of well-received updates
and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares
rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight
losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3
percent, holding at 21-month highs, while France's CAC 40 index
gained 0.4 percent, recouping some of its losses from
Monday following centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential
election victory.
Britain's Micro Focus was the biggest STOXX faller,
slumping more than 12 percent after saying that revenue at
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the U.S. company it is buying,
dropped around 10 percent in the last quarter.
Elsewhere company results were in focus, with shares in
Denmark's Nets rising 2.7 percent following its first
quarter earnings, and potash miner K+S also up 2
percent after its update.
A rebound in basic resources stocks and gains among
energy firms also helped support the market, with miners
up after a rise in the underlying price of copper. Glencore
was the biggest gainer, up 3.3 percent.
