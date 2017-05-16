* STOXX 600 down 0.3 pct
* Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE hit fresh highs
* Vodafone leads telcos after results
* Updates weigh on BTG, CYBG, easyJet
(Adds detail and quote, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated on
Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks
and pharma stocks, though a well-received
outlook from Vodafone helped Britain's FTSE 100
touch a record high.
Germany's DAX also hit a fresh all-time peak before
reversing course to trade 0.1 percent lower. The pan-European
STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent.
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent, however, buoyed
by a near 4 percent rise in Vodafone as investors
overlooked its 6.1 billion euro ($6.7 bln) net loss for the year
through March and focused instead on its forecast for earnings
growth in the current year.
Analysts at Jefferies highlighted Vodafone's strong cost
reduction as supporting its confident dividend growth guidance.
Vodafone lifted Europe's telecoms sector, which is
up 4.8 percent so far this year but remains among the weakest
sectoral performers, and has underperformed a 9.6 percent gain
in the broader STOXX 600 index.
"At the moment it's a moderate performance by the sector as
a whole," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, adding
that weakness in BT has weighed on the sector.
"As we've seen with Vodafone, its margins are the best in
Europe and organic service revenue growth in Europe is still in
the single digit percentage points, so it's highly competitive.
That's why you see (firms) like Vodafone looking overseas to
Africa, India, where it's faced its biggest troubles in the
year," Odeluga said.
Healthcare was the weakest European sector, dragged
down by a 9.6 percent drop in BTG's shares after the
British healthcare firm published its full year figures,
disappointing with a slower-than-expected growth forecast.
Likewise disappointing updates also hit shares in budget
airline easyJet, lender CYBG and support
services firm DCC.
As the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace the
overall picture, however, is a bright one for Europe. Of the 76
percent of companies that have reported first-quarter updates,
66 percent have beaten analysts' expectations, pointing to
earnings growth of around 20 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Swedish packing materials firm BillerudKorsnas saw
its shares drop nearly 3 percent, touching their lowest level
since July 2016, after warning of a significant financial impact
in the second quarter following a breakdown of a pulp line at
its Gruvon Mill.
Banking stocks were also weak, with UBS
down more than 2 percent, extending losses from the previous
session after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private
Limited cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss.
Europe's energy sector also provided support earlier
in the session as the oil price rose on expectations of extended
supply cuts, before easing to trade flat.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan
Fenton)