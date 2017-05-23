(Adds dropped word in headline)
LONDON May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6
percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a
standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets
on Tuesday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was little changed
in early deals with mining stocks weaker as metals prices
slipped. Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent while euro zone
bluechips were up 0.3 percent.
European tech firms were the standout performers,
with the sector up nearly 1 percent after shares in Nokia
jumped more than 6 percent to their highest level
since February 2016 after settling a patent dispute with Apple
.
Basic resources shares retreated. BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all fell
0.9 percent to 1.2 percent as the price of copper edged lower.
In the UK, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent, hovering
close to record highs, as a weaker sterling continued to
underpin gains in the exporter-heavy index.
Campaigning ahead of the June 8 general election was
suspended after at least 22 people, including some children,
were killed in suicide attack in Manchester overnight.
There was little direct market impact seen from the attack
though shares of theme park operator Merlin Entertainments
were off more than 1 percent and the top losers on the
FTSE.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)