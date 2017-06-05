* STOXX down 0.13 percent
* Banco Popular drops to new record low
* London-listed travel stocks suffer
* Shares in Qatar's top holdings mixed
* Frankfurt closed for holiday
By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
MILAN/LONDON, June 5 European shares slipped on
Monday as energy stocks dragged and banks were led lower by
Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1 percent,
with activity reduced by a public holiday in the region, while
Britain's FTSE, which hit a fresh record high on Friday,
dropped 0.3 percent.
Banks were the biggest drag to the STOXX index with Banco
Popular falling as much as 18 percent to fresh record
lows on worries that it could be wound down if it does not find
a buyer.
Investors dismissed attempts by the company's chairman,
Emilio Saracho, to soothe nerves. In a letter sent on Friday,
Saracho told his executives that the bank was solvent and urged
them to remain calm and confident.
A trader said the recent price slide made a recapitalisation
of Banco Popular hard to achieve, while there could be risks of
contagion to other Spanish banks.
Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Spanish subsidiary
Mediaset Espana were also big fallers as concerns grew
over Vivendi potentially freezing its stake at 10
percent, to comply with the demands of AgCom, Italy's telecoms
competition regulator.
The attack in London on Saturday, which killed seven people
and injured 48 just days before a national election, dented some
tourism-exposed stocks but had no major impact on broader equity
markets.
Budget airline Easyjet fell 1.9 percent, and Merlin
, which runs attractions including London's Madame
Tussaud's waxworks museum, fell 1.6 percent.
European travel and leisure stocks fell 0.8 percent,
the worst-performing across sectors.
The German and some other European stock markets were closed
for a public holiday, reducing overall activity.
Oil stocks were another drag as the oil price dropped after
Gulf states and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of
supporting terrorism.
Shares in France's Total fell 0.8 percent while
Italy's Eni declined 0.6 percent, although BP
and Royal Dutch Shell rose slightly.
Meanwhile, shares in companies in which Qatar holds stakes
were mixed. Miner Glencore fell 1.2 percent, in line
with peers, while utility Iberdrola and Barclays bank
gained, and builder Vinci was down just
slightly.
In a sign that sell-side enthusiasm for European equities
may be starting to wane, Morgan Stanley reined back its position
on the region on Monday, saying it now preferred Japanese and
U.S. stocks.
In a note entitled "Curbing our Enthusiasm", the bank's
strategists said European equities are now a 'consensus
overweight', and the positive catalysts of better economic and
earnings trends with an increase in inflows had already begun to
play out.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid; Editing by Susan
Fenton)