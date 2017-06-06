* STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct
* Arab-Qatar rift hits oil, Norsk Hydro
* Roche falls as Aphinity study results disappoint
* Vestas Wind jumps on new wind turbine launch
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their
fall on Tuesday, with healthcare stocks particularly weak, as a
diplomatic spat in the Middle East dented appetite for risky
assets across the board.
The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark dropped 0.4
percent, falling for a second session, while euro zone stocks
and blue-chips followed suit.
The greatest downward pull came from healthcare stocks.
Swiss drugmaker Roche fell 4.5 percent after investors
were disappointed by findings in its Aphinity study for a key
breast cancer treatment.
Analysts at Liberum said they believed the study, which
showed a lower than expected measure of improvement in disease
free survival with Roche's treatment, could make clinical
acceptance more difficult.
Medical products company Convatec also fell 4.8
percent after shareholders Nordic Capital and Avista sold 250
million shares, raising 805 million pounds ($1
billion).
A rift in the Middle East between Qatar and neighbours Saudi
Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain caused oil to
fall further below $50 a barrel, weighing on commodities-heavy
European markets.
In an early sign of Qatar's isolation impacting companies
operating there, Norsk Hydro fell 1.8 percent after
saying exports from the Qatalum aluminium plant in Qatar, a
joint venture with Qatar Petroleum, were blocked due to the
dispute. The company said it was seeking other routes.
Basic resource stocks fell 0.8 percent, while energy
stocks reversed earlier losses to trade 0.4 percent
higher.
Utilities were the best-performers as investors fled
to safety.
Sell-side enthusiasm on European equities seemed to moderate
as Morgan Stanley said positive catalysts for the region were
beginning to fade.
"Europe has had a very strong run, and tactically it makes
sense to look for a more moderate period for a while," said
Morgan Stanley equity strategist Matt Garman.
A stronger euro, which weighs on foreign-earning European
companies, diminishes the case for European equities, he said.
"Rarely have the currency and positive equity market
performance been correlated, and when they have it has been
politics related," Garman added, saying relief after the French
elections had been felt across asset classes.
The euro has gained 5.6 percent against the dollar over the
past two months, and Morgan Stanley strategists expect it to
rise further.
Among the handful of gainers, Vestas Wind rose 2.9
percent after MHI Vestas, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, said it was launching a new wind turbine.
Also among top gainers was Lufthansa, rising 2.6
percent after the German carrier's CEO said he was optimistic on
demand and improving traffic from the United States and Asia.
Spain's troubled Banco Popular hit another record
low in choppy trading after Barclays cut its price target on the
stock.
The bank's shares have lost more than half their value over
fears it could be wound down by regulators if it fails to find a
buyer.
($1 = 0.7732 pounds)
