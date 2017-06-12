* STOXX down 1 percent
* Tech index sees worst day since Brexit
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 12 European stocks were hit on
Monday by big falls in Apple suppliers and other tech shares,
overshadowing well-received election results in France and
Italy.
Shares in chipmakers STMicro , Dialog
and AMS all fell between 6.7 percent to 9.2
percent following heavy losses in U.S. and Asian peers.
Apple's worst drop in 14 months on Wall Street on
Friday sparked a bout of profit-taking across richly valued tech
stocks that have soared to record highs.
"It's really hard to say whether this counter-rotation can
be considered the start of something structural or just a
natural correction," Alessandro Balsotti, Head of Asset
Management at JCI Capital, said.
Europe's tech index fell 3.6 percent, leading
sectoral losers in Europe and posting its biggest one-day loss
since the post Brexit sell-off in June last year.
The index has soared around 40 percent over the last year to
hit a 15 year high earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the pan-European index STOXX 600 closed
1 percent lower, having hit its lowest level in seven weeks
earlier in the session.
The index was mildly supported by gains in oil prices which
lifted energy stocks and by parliamentary election results in
France that looked set to give President Emmanuel Macron a huge
majority to push through his pro-business reforms.
Italy also offered some comfort to markets after the
eurosceptic 5-Star Movement (M5S) suffered a severe setback in
local elections.
While the big win for Macron was expected, the result in
Italy came as a surprise.
France's CAC index fell 1.1 percent and Italy's blue
chip index fell 1 percent, after briefly inching up
into positive territory earlier in the day.
Among individual stock movers, Temenos fell 6.4
percent after the banking software firm terminated a share
buyback programme earlier than expected.
The stock has gained 50 percent and raced to record highs
since the programme was announced in November 2016.
An upbeat note from Citi supported shares in French carmaker
Renault, which helped lift Europe's car index
by 0.4 percent, the only sector to trade in positive territory
along with a flat energy index.
Oil & gas firms Petrofac, Saipem and
Tullow Oil were the biggest individual gainers.
Among other gainers on the STOXX was Italian lender UBI
Banca, which rose nearly 4 percent on the first day of
a 400 million euro cash call to strengthen its capital position.
