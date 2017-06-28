LONDON, June 28 A slump among technology stocks after a global cyber attack added to depressed crude prices to cast a cloud over European shares on Wednesday, sending them to their lowest in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 hit its lowest since April 24 in early deals, down 0.7 percent, in step with euro zone stocks and blue-chips.

Technology stocks fell 1.2 percent to a two-week low, the worst performer with every stock on the index in the red, hit by jitters after a ransomware attack swept the globe, disrupting computers at banks and large companies including WPP , Moeller Maersk and Metro.

Semiconductor makers AMS, Dialog Semiconductor , ASM International and STMicro were among the worst performers.

Lower oil prices weighed on oil and gas stocks, with Tullow Oil the biggest faller after its first-half results.

Meanwhile, positive results and acquisitions drove the handful of gainers.

Business supplies distributor Bunzl rose 4 percent after saying a boost in recent acquisitions would help it increase first-half revenue 7 percent.

French industrial group Legrand rose 2.8 percent after saying it would buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone. (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Ed Osmond)