BRIEF-India's Rane Brake Linings March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 44.1 million rupees versus 91.4 million rupees year ago
LONDON, June 29 The rush to large-cap, high quality, dividend-paying pharmaceutical stocks in the aftermath of Brexit has helped Europe's healthcare index erase all its losses since last week's vote.
The healthcare index, up 1.4 percent on Wednesday, is the only regional sector index to trade above last Thursday's close.
Gains were led by British pharma stocks such as AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, both up 10.5 percent and 7.5 percent, in the past three sessions.
A weaker sterling further adds to the UK large-cap healthcare sector's appeal given that a significant share of their revenues comes from outside Britain.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* March quarter net profit 44.1 million rupees versus 91.4 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share