LONDON May 30 European shares steadied in thin
trading on Monday, with the prospect of a U.S. interest rate
hike coming sooner rather than later prompting investors to
avoid strong bets.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said late on Friday
that the central bank should raise interest rates "in the coming
months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to
be generated, bolstering the case for a rate increase in June or
July.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was flat by 0710 GMT, while Germany's DAX was up 0.07
percent and France's CAC fell 0.1 percent.
Trading volumes were expected to be thin as the London and
New York markets are closed for a public holiday.
Dutch mail operator PostNL rose 5 percent
following Belgian rival BPost's failed attempt to
take over the company. The two companies said late on Friday
they had discussed a friendly public offer by Bpost for all of
the shares of PostNL, but had eventually failed to agree terms
for a deal.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)