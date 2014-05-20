* ECB rate cut could affect savings products
* Data show outflows from European insurers
* Insurers have underperformed banks this year
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 20 European insurers are likely to
miss out on any market rally the European Central Bank ignites
by loosening policy at the start of next month.
The prospects of interest rate cuts, or other steps by the
ECB to protect Europe's economic recovery, have bolstered
European equities this year. Benchmark indexes such as Germany's
DAX have touched all-time highs.
However, analysts and investors said any boost from an ECB
rate cut or stimulus measures such as quantitative easing
(QE)would probably hurt European insurers. Those measures would
cut into bond yields and undermine sales of savings products,
since the returns on those products would be affected.
"If ECB QE were to drive bond yields materially lower, this
would be a negative for the insurance sector, given the gap
between return guarantees they have on some of their products
and European bond yields would widen even further," said Morgan
Stanley European equity strategist Graham Secker.
"However, this negative effect may be partially offset by a
further spread tightening in southern European bonds, which has
a positive influence on the asset side of their balance sheet,"
he added.
The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged German life
insurers to ensure they were protected against the consequences
of low interest rates.
Thomson Reuters Datastream graphics show that while European
insurance stocks have risen over the last two years, in line
with a strengthening in the euro, this correlation has
started to turn negative over the last year.
A rate cut would weaken the euro. Insurance stocks could
then lose ground, even though equity markets overall would
probably rise as a weaker euro helped Europe's exporters.
>^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on European insurers vs euro:
link.reuters.com/zuq49v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^<
UNDERPERFORMING THE BANKS
An ECB rate cut also would probably help bank shares, which
tend to outperform when stock markets rise. That would
accentuate the underperformance of insurers compared with banks.
The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index has already
fallen around 1.5 percent in 2014, underperforming a 1 percent
gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index.
"The insurers have underperformed a lot already, and a rate
cut would not help with their savings products, nor their yield
products," said Royal London Asset Management's European
equities fund manager Andrea Williams.
In addition, more stringent capital requirements for
insurers, under a new regulatory framework known as "Solvency
II", have caused insurers to cut back on equity holdings. That
means they are less likely to cash in on any stock market rally.
Barclays equity analysts said UK life insurers, such as
Prudential Plc and Legal & General, may
outperform their European peers if the ECB cuts rates, since
they were more geared towards the equity markets.
Insurance investors have already started to head for the
exit, according to exchange-traded-fund data.
Since the start of 2014, funds covering European insurers
have seen net outflows of $75.5 million - far more than the net
$47.3 million over all of 2013, according to ETFGI.
Earnings growth in the European insurance industry is also
expected to lag the broader market next year, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
StarMine's SmartEstimate - which favours top-rated analysts
- forecasts that earnings in the European insurance sector will
grow 7.4 percent next year. Earning for the European STOXX 600
index are forecast to grow 13.2 percent.
"The insurers are seeing negative revenue growth and
negative price momentum," said Sunrise Brokers' equity
strategist Christopher Mellor.
