* Employees' online comments can give insight into companies
* Traders increasingly analysing Internet, Twitter
* Ex-Morgan Stanley banker sets up firm undertaking such
analysis
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 7 When digging for insight on a
complex retail story such as Tesco, whose shares are at
decade lows after profit warnings and boardroom upheaval, every
little helps investors - even comments in employee chatrooms.
While it may be far removed from stockbrokers' traditional
balance-sheet analysis, and often less well written, traders and
fund managers are scouring online messageboards and forums to
gauge mood, morale and management success - information easily
overlooked by busy investors.
One of these troves of gossip has been Tesco employee forum
verylittlehelps.com, for example, where one anonymous writer
posted: "I hope that the new boss takes this opportunity to
ensure that systems are worked properly. Stock is written off.
Staff are employed. Waste is recorded. Shelves are filled."
That does not mean investors will take these comments at
face value without filtering them, but there is a sense that
unofficial sources and social media are being taken more
seriously as a way to go beyond broker research and company
disclosure.
"In general, I think it's a very good idea to look at
employee opinions which will give you inside information that
you would not get from banks' research notes, but you would have
to be careful to filter out the noise," said Hendrik Klein, head
of Swiss high frequency trading firm Da Vinci AG.
Ex-Morgan Stanley banker Emmett Kilduff, whose firm Eagle
Alpha helps investors analyse the Internet and Twitter for clues
on the financial market environment, said there had been growing
demand from fund managers for analysis of employee views online.
Tesco was a prominent request in the wake of its
announcement in September that it had a bigger-than-expected
hole in its finances. Tesco is conducting a probe into the
matter. [ID: nL6N0SI14H]
Another was postal operator Royal Mail, which in
March announced plans to cut a net total of 1,300 jobs,
prompting the threat of industrial action from a trade union.
Employee forums were used in order to gauge the risk of strike
action. [ID: nL5N0MM19C]
Even official corporate videos posted online can give
investors insight, such as those of U.S. electric car maker
Tesla Motors, whose videos were analysed by Eagle Alpha
for investors which might have otherwise missed them.
In several of these, Tesla Motors - whose shares have risen
by nearly 60 percent since the start of 2014 - gave "behind the
scenes" tours of production lines and product demonstrations.
"Online conversations about companies like Tesco or Tesla
are increasing every day, providing valuable, real-time
insights. There's a wealth of diverse sources out there, and the
buy-side needs the full picture," said Kilduff.
CLUES FROM WITHIN
Tesco and its rivals, such as Marks & Spencer, have
been dogged by declining market share, even though M&S this week
posted its first rise in interim profits in four years.
Fund managers said comments on the Internet by current or
former employees could offer valuable insight into such
companies, although investors would have to decide whether to
believe the picture painted by often anonymous online posters.
"What's online in some of the chat rooms can highlight
issues such as low morale in some of these companies, or maybe
plans to close stores or change suppliers," said SVM Asset
Management fund manager Colin McLean.
Both Miton Group fund manager George Godber and Artemis fund
manager Tim Steer said they used Eagle Alpha's services, with
Godber describing its Tesco analysis as "enormously insightful."
McLean said that while such information gleaned from the
Internet would add anecdotal evidence on top of the more
traditional, fundamental research into companies undertaken by
fund managers, it could still be used to traders' advantage.
"It would add colour to something", he said. "I would not be
surprised if some of the bigger hedge funds have systems in
place to analyse such information."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent and
Toby Chopra)