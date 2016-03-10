MILAN, March 10 European shares reduced gains as
the euro erased its earlier losses against the dollar after
European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi said more
rate cuts were unlikely.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1
percent by 1455 GMT, having earlier risen by as much as 2.6
percent after the European Central Bank surprised with interest
rate cuts and an expansion of its asset purchase programme.
Britain's FTSE 100 equity index also briefly turned
negative to stand 0.1 percent lower, while weaker oil prices
also weighed on equity markets.
Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia Capital, said
Draghi's remarks that more rate cuts were unlikely caught
investors who were heavily selling the euro by surprise.
"However, regardless of the short term reaction, we see the
stimulus package as very important," he added.
The euro zone's banking index also reduced gains,
although it remained up by 4 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)