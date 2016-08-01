LONDON Aug 1 Britain's domestically-focused
mid-cap index could lag the blue-chip FTSE 100
by as much as 10 percent given a weaker economy and further room
for the sterling to fall, Deutsche Bank strategists said on
Monday.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, now trading above its pre-Brexit
closing level, has outperformed the FTSE 100 index, dominated by
internationally-exposed companies, by about 7 percent since
early July.
Deutsche Bank analysts said that the rebound in the mid-cap
index was underpinned by an improvement in global risk appetite,
a stabilization in the sterling and on hopes that the near-term
negative UK growth impact from the June referendum to leave the
European Union might be limited.
"However, we see downside risks for cyclicals, our FX
strategists expect the GBP TWI to weaken by a further 9 percent
by year-end and economic lead indicators point to a sharp
downturn in UK growth," they said in a note.
British manufacturing shrank at its fastest pace in more
than three years in July, a survey showed on Monday, adding to
signs that the country's vote to leave the European Union is
hurting growth.
The bank raised its year-end target for the FTSE 100 to
6,800, about 1 percent higher from current levels, citing the
large weighting of defensive sectors as well as exporters who
benefit from a weaker sterling.
It further said that its 8 percent EPS growth projection for
the FTSE 100 was considerably above consensus, but there were
signs that consensus was beginning to turn upwards, with net
earnings revisions now at a 5-year high.
Deutsche Bank said it remained cautious on European equities
on the back of its outlook for weak global growth.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)