By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 10 Pension funds, insurers and other long-term investors are preparing to increase their exposure to European equities, driven by depressed bond yields that offer little return.

If a comeback gets underway, it will signal their five-year wariness about the region's shares may finally be easing and help Europe's stock markets, which have had a poor start to the second quarter.

The pace at which institutional investors took money out of western European equity funds nearly halved in the first quarter of this year compared with the last five months of 2011, falling to an average of $77 million a week, EPFR Global data showed, as fears of a meltdown in the euro zone receded thanks to action by the European Central Bank.

The slowdown in outflows eased a negative trend that started with the 2007 financial crisis, fuelling hopes a larger portion of institutional money would be spent on equities in the coming months, with defensive shares seen as the long-term beneficiaries of the asset shift, strategists said.

"We, as fund managers, have seen reducing equity exposure since 2007. The good news is that outflows are stabilising," Anita Barczewski, head of the AXA Framlington Equity Insurance Investment fund, which manages around 5 billion euro on behalf of insurers.

Barczewski estimated insurance companies used to invest around 15 percent of their portfolio in stocks in the heyday of 2006 but have cut their equity holding sharply since the start of the financial crisis the following year.

"They are starting to think about increasing equities weight from 3-4 percent to 5-6 percent. We have no evidence of that (increase taking place) yet, there are just some reflections about it," she added.

The main reason for a revived interest in equities was to be found in falling yields on European sovereign bonds - traditionally favoured by risk-averse institutions - which were now being bought en masse by banks who are flush with cheap ECB loans.

Italian 10-year bonds yielded 5.6 percent on Tuesday, down from over 7 percent before the ECB's first cash injection was announced in November, while the yield on safe haven German Bunds of equivalent maturity had fallen to around 1.7 percent.

"When you have bond yields at 2 percent, you can't make very much money," said Andrew Parry, CEO of Hermes Sourcecap, which manages European equity portfolios worth around £920 million for pension funds and other institutional clients.

"The central banks around the world are sponsoring low bond yields and high inflation. When we go to see plan sponsors, there is a lot more talk (about equities)."

LONG-TERM VIEW

Institutions such as pension and insurance funds, which are committed to yielding long-term returns to their clients, tend to make their investment decisions based on a multi-year horizon and tight risk parameters.

This means they are more likely to choose stocks that do not overly rely on positive macroeconomic conditions, which may falter over time, fund managers said.

"For an insurance company the main objective is not performance, (it) is the preservation of the capital," AXA's Barczewski said.

Barczewski and Hermes Sourcecap's Parry picked companies which enjoy strong competitive positions that would help them navigate through the economic cycle, such as the world's two largest clothes retailers Hennes & Mauritz and Inditex , or No. 2 global caterer Sodexo.

Alternatively, pension funds could seek a relatively secure source of income by picking sectors that offer high dividend yields, such as telecoms, utilities, oil & gas , healthcare and food & beverage stocks, strategists said.

"Bond investors going back into equities are not looking for idiosyncratic equity risk, they're likely to be initially looking for bond-like equities," Gary Baker, head of European equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.

He singled out telecoms stocks as an attractive sector for investors looking for dividend returns, saying payouts were poised to remain appealing even after cuts due to the fiscal drag of austerity across many European countries as well as rising tax takes.

"If you're looking where to find yield within the European context, telecoms are a primary source and look attractive, particularly after poor performance in Q1," Baker added.

Telecoms shares were the only European sector to end the first quarter in negative territory and a BofA-ML survey conducted in early March showed a net 29 percent of asset managers were "underweight" the sector, the lowest ever weighting.

The STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index offers an 8 percent yield on its expected earnings for the next 12 months, compared with yields of between 3.1 percent and 6.6 percent for the food & beverage, healthcare, oil & gas and utilities sectors, Thomson Reuters data showed.

But other strategists, such as JPMorgan's Emmanuel Cau and Societe Generale's Claudia Panseri, said they saw consumer staples shares as a better proposition for long-term investors looking for a defensive play, thanks to their exposure to strong economic growths in emerging markets (EM).

"On a longer term, we're more comfortable with staples, which are exporters and leveraged to growing EM demand, than with telecoms, which are mainly domestic and low growth," Cau said. (Graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)