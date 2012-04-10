* Institutional outflows from European equity funds slow
* Five-year exodus may be nearing end, fund managers say
* Defensive growth, dividend plays set to benefit most
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 10 Pension funds, insurers and
other long-term investors are preparing to increase their
exposure to European equities, driven by depressed bond yields
that offer little return.
If a comeback gets underway, it will signal their five-year
wariness about the region's shares may finally be easing and
help Europe's stock markets, which have had a poor start to the
second quarter.
The pace at which institutional investors took money out of
western European equity funds nearly halved in the first quarter
of this year compared with the last five months of 2011, falling
to an average of $77 million a week, EPFR Global data showed, as
fears of a meltdown in the euro zone receded thanks to action by
the European Central Bank.
The slowdown in outflows eased a negative trend that started
with the 2007 financial crisis, fuelling hopes a larger portion
of institutional money would be spent on equities in the coming
months, with defensive shares seen as the long-term
beneficiaries of the asset shift, strategists said.
"We, as fund managers, have seen reducing equity exposure
since 2007. The good news is that outflows are stabilising,"
Anita Barczewski, head of the AXA Framlington Equity Insurance
Investment fund, which manages around 5 billion euro on behalf
of insurers.
Barczewski estimated insurance companies used to invest
around 15 percent of their portfolio in stocks in the heyday of
2006 but have cut their equity holding sharply since the start
of the financial crisis the following year.
"They are starting to think about increasing equities weight
from 3-4 percent to 5-6 percent. We have no evidence of that
(increase taking place) yet, there are just some reflections
about it," she added.
The main reason for a revived interest in equities was to be
found in falling yields on European sovereign bonds -
traditionally favoured by risk-averse institutions - which were
now being bought en masse by banks who are flush with cheap ECB
loans.
Italian 10-year bonds yielded 5.6 percent on Tuesday, down
from over 7 percent before the ECB's first cash injection was
announced in November, while the yield on safe haven German
Bunds of equivalent maturity had fallen to around 1.7 percent.
"When you have bond yields at 2 percent, you can't make very
much money," said Andrew Parry, CEO of Hermes Sourcecap, which
manages European equity portfolios worth around £920 million for
pension funds and other institutional clients.
"The central banks around the world are sponsoring low bond
yields and high inflation. When we go to see plan sponsors,
there is a lot more talk (about equities)."
LONG-TERM VIEW
Institutions such as pension and insurance funds, which are
committed to yielding long-term returns to their clients, tend
to make their investment decisions based on a multi-year horizon
and tight risk parameters.
This means they are more likely to choose stocks that do not
overly rely on positive macroeconomic conditions, which may
falter over time, fund managers said.
"For an insurance company the main objective is not
performance, (it) is the preservation of the capital," AXA's
Barczewski said.
Barczewski and Hermes Sourcecap's Parry picked companies
which enjoy strong competitive positions that would help them
navigate through the economic cycle, such as the world's two
largest clothes retailers Hennes & Mauritz and Inditex
, or No. 2 global caterer Sodexo.
Alternatively, pension funds could seek a relatively secure
source of income by picking sectors that offer high dividend
yields, such as telecoms, utilities, oil & gas
, healthcare and food & beverage stocks,
strategists said.
"Bond investors going back into equities are not looking for
idiosyncratic equity risk, they're likely to be initially
looking for bond-like equities," Gary Baker, head of European
equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
He singled out telecoms stocks as an attractive sector for
investors looking for dividend returns, saying payouts were
poised to remain appealing even after cuts due to the fiscal
drag of austerity across many European countries as well as
rising tax takes.
"If you're looking where to find yield within the European
context, telecoms are a primary source and look attractive,
particularly after poor performance in Q1," Baker added.
Telecoms shares were the only European sector to end the
first quarter in negative territory and a BofA-ML survey
conducted in early March showed a net 29 percent of asset
managers were "underweight" the sector, the lowest ever
weighting.
The STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index offers an 8
percent yield on its expected earnings for the next 12 months,
compared with yields of between 3.1 percent and 6.6 percent for
the food & beverage, healthcare, oil & gas and utilities
sectors, Thomson Reuters data showed.
But other strategists, such as JPMorgan's Emmanuel Cau and
Societe Generale's Claudia Panseri, said they saw consumer
staples shares as a better proposition for long-term investors
looking for a defensive play, thanks to their exposure to strong
economic growths in emerging markets (EM).
"On a longer term, we're more comfortable with staples,
which are exporters and leveraged to growing EM demand, than
with telecoms, which are mainly domestic and low growth," Cau
said.
