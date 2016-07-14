(Corrects paragraph 3 to say size of deficits exceeds 40
percent, not 50 percent)
* Falling bond yields push UK pension deficits to record
levels
* Investors may be at risk from cash calls, analysts warn
* FTSE 350 pension deficits: reut.rs/29DEudU
* UK gilts and corp bond yields: reut.rs/29JknPa
By Alasdair Pal and Thyagaraju Adinarayan
LONDON, July 14 A $500 billion gap in British
company pension schemes, exacerbated by a further fall in bond
yields after last month's Brexit vote, is stretching balance
sheets and could discourage investors from buying some firms'
shares.
The collapse in bond yields, which pension funds rely on for
income to pay retirees, has left the near-5,000 underfunded
pension schemes in the UK in an even worse position and has
sharpened investors' focus on the companies most at risk.
Companies on the FTSE 100 are running a combined
pension deficit in excess of 90 billion pounds, Thomson Reuters
data shows. Deficits at BAE Systems, G4S and
FTSE 250-listed AA exceed 40 percent of the
firms' respective equity capital.
Analysts at investment bank UBS say they have been fielding
calls since Britons voted to leave the European Union in a June
23 referendum from clients looking for guidance on companies
most exposed to the trend.
Pension schemes skidded back into focus in Britain after the
collapse in April of department store BHS, which went into
administration with a 571 million pound pensions deficit.
"Deficits will become increasingly important to investors as
yields continue to fall," said David Moss, head of European
equities at BMO Global Asset Management.
He cited telecoms company BT as a "classic example"
of where investors can be put off buying a stock because of a
ballooning pension deficit.
BT's deficit has risen by 50 percent to 10.6 billion pounds
in the last 18 months, according to analysts at Macquarie.
BT did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
HUNT FOR YIELD
Firms are required to assess pension valuations regularly,
usually every three years, and recent developments will have
worsened funding for many, said Sarah Brown, senior consultant
at Punter Southall.
Bond yields, already near record lows, were compressed even
further as investors flocked to safe-haven debt in the aftermath
of the Brexit referendum.
An expected cut in interest rates from the Bank of England
to dampen the economic fallout from the shock vote is likely to
push them even lower.
"The continued erosion of interest rates over the past 12
years has already hit pension schemes hard," said Andy Green,
Chief Investment Officer at Hymans Robertson. "And the situation
could get worse over the coming months if the Bank of England
chooses to lower rates even further."
A Reuters poll showed the BoE would cut rates on Thursday.
Companies calculate their liabilities to pensioners using a
"discount rate", based on the yield on AA-rated corporate bonds.
Those with sizeable deficits could be forced to set aside
more money to fund pensions, reducing the sums available for new
investments, or to raise capital, which risks stretching balance
sheets.
Contacted by Reuters, AA and G4S said they were both
currently conducting triennial reviews into their deficits.
BAE Systems said the company has already put in place a
regulator-approved plan to deal with its pension deficit.
BAE's shares have rallied more than 16 percent from their
Brexit lows, partly on the back of investors buying shares of
companies with significant offshore revenues.
British Airways parent International Airlines Group
said on July 1 it had missed a deadline for agreeing on a plan
to fill its multi-billion pound deficit, underscoring the
challenges some companies face. bit.ly/29NuguM
MIND THE GAP
Some 84 percent of all UK pension schemes were underfunded
at the end of June, according to the Pension Protection Fund,
with the total deficit hitting a record 383.6 billion pounds
($509.57 billion).
Falling bond yields make plugging the gap much harder.
Yields on 10- and 30-year gilts are close to record lows.
UBS estimates that a 1 percent fall in gilt yields increases
pension liabilities for the FTSE 100 by 10 percent but warns
that the impact on individual companies could be much worse.
The broker identifies UK industrials as the most at risk on
rising pension liabilities, along with utilities and telecoms.
"It is always good to think about because it is a balance
sheet issue," said Andrew Parry, head of equities at Hermes
Investment Management. "Companies with pension deficits often
have bad balance sheets."
The drop in sterling, which increases the cost of importing
goods and services, could stoke UK inflation, analysts and
economists have said. This would pile even more pressure on
pension deficits, Deutsche Bank warns.
($1 = 0.7528 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Catherine
Evans)