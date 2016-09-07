* Global equity risk premiums: link.reuters.com/mum95s

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 7 A measure of how risky it is to hold euro zone stocks is near levels last seen in the 2008 financial crisis and at the start of the region's 2011 debt crisis.

The "equity risk premium" (ERP) for the euro zone stands at a little above 8 percent, much higher than around 5 percent for U.S. stocks which have been hitting record highs this year, in contrast to European stocks which are down so far in 2016.

The ERP is the extra return investors expect from a combination of dividend yields and earnings-driven stock price projections compared with yields on low-risk government bonds.

A higher reading for the euro zone shows how they offer a tasty premium and better rewards for brave investors who are taking on the added risk of investing in stocks in a region performing poorly economically relative to the United States.

That equity risk premium reading for the euro zone had fallen down to around 5 percent back in 2009, as world markets started to recover from the 2008 global credit crisis.

However, it then spiked up from 8 percent to 14 percent over the course of 2011 as the euro zone was blighted by a sovereign debt crisis, and it has crept up from 6 percent to 8 percent over the past year.

"While monetary easing has boosted the euro zone's bond markets through lower credit spreads, the follow-through into lower equity risk premiums has been less successful," said Patrick Moonen, principal strategist for multi-asset at NN Investment Partners.

Moonen added that his firm favoured U.S equities to euro zone stocks at present.

"Flaws in the institutional framework, a burdened banking sector, political uncertainty and Brexit explain the reluctance of investors to buy euro zone equities. On top of that, euro zone earnings growth has lagged U.S. earnings growth with the exception of 2015," he said.

Record low interest rates and other economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank have propped up the region's stock markets, although fears are now mounting that negative rates could hurt profits at European banks.

According to Thomson Reuters data, second quarter earnings for companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to decline 7.8 percent from a year ago.

By comparison, second quarter earnings for U.S. companies are forecast to contract 2.2 percent.

Hartwig Kos, co-head of multi-asset at Swiss bank SYZ, said the higher equity risk premium for the euro zone reflected more tempting valuations.

Kos said this was caused by "pronounced cheapness in some segments of the European market", notably the banking sector, where Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have hit record lows while Italian banks have been battered by persistent worries over their bad debts.

Yet Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based fund management and consultancy firm Prime Partners, had a more negative interpretation, saying the higher ERP for the euro zone was not a convincing "buy" signal for that market.

"In a world of financial repression and liquidity injections, premia are distorted to say the least. Thinking in economic terms, with low growth and no inflation which, by the way, means more quantitative easing, and the message of the high equity risk premium is not a convincing one," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)