* Global equity risk premiums: link.reuters.com/mum95s
* Euro zone vs U.S ERP: bit.ly/2bUt2hF
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 7 A measure of how risky it is to
hold euro zone stocks is near levels last seen in the 2008
financial crisis and at the start of the region's 2011 debt
crisis.
The "equity risk premium" (ERP) for the euro zone stands at
a little above 8 percent, much higher than around 5 percent for
U.S. stocks which have been hitting record highs this year, in
contrast to European stocks which are down so far in 2016.
The ERP is the extra return investors expect from a
combination of dividend yields and earnings-driven stock price
projections compared with yields on low-risk government bonds.
A higher reading for the euro zone shows how they offer a
tasty premium and better rewards for brave investors who are
taking on the added risk of investing in stocks in a region
performing poorly economically relative to the United States.
That equity risk premium reading for the euro zone had
fallen down to around 5 percent back in 2009, as world markets
started to recover from the 2008 global credit crisis.
However, it then spiked up from 8 percent to 14 percent over
the course of 2011 as the euro zone was blighted by a sovereign
debt crisis, and it has crept up from 6 percent to 8 percent
over the past year.
"While monetary easing has boosted the euro zone's bond
markets through lower credit spreads, the follow-through into
lower equity risk premiums has been less successful," said
Patrick Moonen, principal strategist for multi-asset at NN
Investment Partners.
Moonen added that his firm favoured U.S equities to euro
zone stocks at present.
"Flaws in the institutional framework, a burdened banking
sector, political uncertainty and Brexit explain the reluctance
of investors to buy euro zone equities. On top of that, euro
zone earnings growth has lagged U.S. earnings growth with the
exception of 2015," he said.
Record low interest rates and other economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank have propped up the
region's stock markets, although fears are now mounting that
negative rates could hurt profits at European banks.
According to Thomson Reuters data, second quarter earnings
for companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are
expected to decline 7.8 percent from a year ago.
By comparison, second quarter earnings for U.S. companies
are forecast to contract 2.2 percent.
Hartwig Kos, co-head of multi-asset at Swiss bank SYZ, said
the higher equity risk premium for the euro zone reflected more
tempting valuations.
Kos said this was caused by "pronounced cheapness in some
segments of the European market", notably the banking sector,
where Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have
hit record lows while Italian banks have been battered by
persistent worries over their bad debts.
Yet Francois Savary, chief investment officer at
Geneva-based fund management and consultancy firm Prime
Partners, had a more negative interpretation, saying the higher
ERP for the euro zone was not a convincing "buy" signal for that
market.
"In a world of financial repression and liquidity
injections, premia are distorted to say the least. Thinking in
economic terms, with low growth and no inflation which, by the
way, means more quantitative easing, and the message of the high
equity risk premium is not a convincing one," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)