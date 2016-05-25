China stocks mixed, concerns over policy tightening linger; Hong Kong up
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
* ABN AMRO, Hochtief, Saab promoted to STOXX 600
* Sports Direct, Restaurant Group among firms to drop out
* Saga, CYBG and Elior to also join STOXX 600 index
LONDON, May 25 Dutch bank ABN Amro and German construction group Hochtief are among stocks to be added to the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index, potentially helping them attract more investment flows.
Index compiler STOXX, which uses criteria such as market capitalisation and free float to rank stocks, said late on Tuesday that Italian oil services group Saipem and Swedish defence firm Saab will also find places in the index.
Others winning promotion include Saga, a British services company specialising in people aged over 50, UK banking group CYBG, and French travel and leisure company Elior.
However, Britain's Sports Direct, Restaurant Group and Bovis Homes are among those to be demoted.
Demotion from the benchmark index means the shares will be dropped from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index trackers replicating the STOXX 600, which can often result in a fall in liquidity for the stocks.
The changes will take effect when markets open on June 20. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
May 23 Southeast Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday, with Philippine and Singapore shares hitting one-week highs, as markets consolidated recent gains in the absence of fresh catalysts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.21 percent at 0343 GMT, unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured. "Stocks had rallied quite a bit yesterday, so it makes sense for them to see som