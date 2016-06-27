* Goldman Sachs now sees EPS down 5 pct in 2016
* Brexit threatens European growth, revenues
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 27 Britain's move to leave the
European Union may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for
frayed hopes of an earnings recovery in Europe this year.
The fallout from Britain walking out of the EU is likely to
further dent profits, analysts say, particularly in economically
sensitive sectors such as banks, cars and travel.
Goldman Sachs cut its earnings forecast for the pan-European
STOXX 600 index and sees earnings per share falling5
percent in 2016.
An earnings decline this year would mean that European
earnings have shown growth only once in the past 5 years.
Both Barclays and Natixis forecast a UK recession in the
second-half of the year while economists at Citi see a drop of 1
to 1.5 percent in euro area growth over the next three years.
THe latest blow to earnings comes on the back of sluggish
growth, low inflation and shrinking margins that have already
weighed on European earnings.
First quarter earnings fell about 3 percent while revenues
declined even faster, down 6.5 percent during the period,
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, signalling weak demand
across the board.
"Damage to European GDP growth is likely to pose additional
headwinds to UK and European EPS growth over the next 12-18
months, although there is potential also for FX moves to provide
some offset at a market level," Citi analysts said in a note.
Goldman analysts said that roughly a 10 percent fall in the
euro against the dollar would add 2 percent to earnings.
However, given a relatively modest fall in the euro so far, it
was unlikely to have a significant impact.
"While FX moves will help, on the flip side we would expect
a bigger than usual hit to financials earnings because of the
impact of low rates."
(Graphic by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)