* Goldman Sachs now sees EPS down 5 pct in 2016

* Brexit threatens European growth, revenues

* Earnings estimate chart: reut.rs/28X2E31

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 27 Britain's move to leave the European Union may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for frayed hopes of an earnings recovery in Europe this year.

The fallout from Britain walking out of the EU is likely to further dent profits, analysts say, particularly in economically sensitive sectors such as banks, cars and travel.

Goldman Sachs cut its earnings forecast for the pan-European STOXX 600 index and sees earnings per share falling5 percent in 2016.

An earnings decline this year would mean that European earnings have shown growth only once in the past 5 years.

Chart: reut.rs/28X2E31

Both Barclays and Natixis forecast a UK recession in the second-half of the year while economists at Citi see a drop of 1 to 1.5 percent in euro area growth over the next three years.

THe latest blow to earnings comes on the back of sluggish growth, low inflation and shrinking margins that have already weighed on European earnings.

First quarter earnings fell about 3 percent while revenues declined even faster, down 6.5 percent during the period, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, signalling weak demand across the board.

"Damage to European GDP growth is likely to pose additional headwinds to UK and European EPS growth over the next 12-18 months, although there is potential also for FX moves to provide some offset at a market level," Citi analysts said in a note.

Goldman analysts said that roughly a 10 percent fall in the euro against the dollar would add 2 percent to earnings. However, given a relatively modest fall in the euro so far, it was unlikely to have a significant impact.

"While FX moves will help, on the flip side we would expect a bigger than usual hit to financials earnings because of the impact of low rates." (Graphic by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)