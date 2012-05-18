* Says cut financials/industrials exposure about 25 pct

* Has added to pharmaceuticals holdings

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 18 Schroders has cut the exposure of its European equities fund to the financials and industrials sector by about 25 percent over the last month due to a market downturn caused by renewed worries over the financial health of the euro zone.

Rory Bateman, who heads the British fund management group's European equities arm, also told Reuters on Friday the company had added to its holdings in the pharmaceuticals sector while cutting back in other areas, such as financials and industrials.

"We have taken a little bit off the table in order to quell the volatility in the funds," said Bateman, who helps manage around 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets.

"We did feel that the market had had a good run in the first quarter, and we have been trying to lock in some of the performance from the third and fourth quarters of last year."

Bateman declined to name individual stocks that Schroders had bought or sold in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Schroders reported net inflows in its asset management division helped cap a fall in first-quarter profit, although Bateman said his funds' performance had been hit by the May market downturn.

Stock markets have fallen on fears over the health of Spanish banks and political uncertainty in Greece, which holds more elections next month after voters rejected austerity plans, leading to fears Greece may have to leave the euro currency.

Like many fund managers, Bateman said Schroders remained "underweight" in southern Europe and favoured northern European equities markets such as Scandinavia, Switzerland and Britain.