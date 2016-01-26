(Adds background)
PARIS Jan 26 Euronext will launch
European sugar futures at the end of this year in anticipation
of the ending of the European Union's sugar quota system, the
exchange said on Tuesday.
Euronext will offer Euro-denominated contracts for white
sugar that will be physically deliverable, Nicholas Kennedy,
head of commodities business development at Euronext, told
reporters.
The EU will scrap its quota regime for sugar in 2017,
following the abolition of milk quotas last year, in a reform
expected to lead to higher output and increased price
volatility.
The exchange had said a year ago it was also looking at
sugar, biofuels and metals as potential areas for expansion.
Euronext has made commodities one of its growth priorities
since being spun off from Intercontinental Exchange in
2014, overhauling markets like wheat and dairy, and entering the
energy sector via the launch of wood pellet futures.
Like in dairy, the development of sugar futures is aimed to
coincide with the liberalisation of European Union production
quotas.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)