* EU beet yields have increased strongly
* Gap between EU, Brazil sugar production costs has fallen
By David Brough
PETERBOROUGH, England, Nov 13 Exports of EU beet
sugar, once output quotas are dismantled in 2017, will be
feasible due to improved efficiencies in EU production in recent
years, industry leaders said on Friday.
EU sugar production quotas will be lifted after Sept. 30,
2017, forcing sugar producers in the European Union to compete
freely on the world market. The EU is now a net sugar importer.
With the protection of production quotas, EU beet sugar
producers have boosted efficiency via mechanisation, improving
yields at a faster rate than cane production in top grower
Brazil, Martin Todd, a senior industry consultant, told a
one-day seminar organised by NFU Sugar.
"The European sugar industry has done remarkably well in
terms of production and farming processes," he said.
"Beet yields have increased incredibly strongly over the
past 20 years, and that is strengthening sugar beet's position
in crop rotation, and is positive for beet crops in the long
term."
Todd added: "The end of quotas will be a good opportunity
for the efficient producers in Europe to expand production, and
supply the internal market and the world market."
The European Commission has forecast the 2015/16 sugar beet
yield in France at 88 tonnes per hectare, in Britain at 71.7
tonnes and in Germany at 69.6 tonnes.
In the 1990s, the average yield in France was 70 tonnes,
while in the 2000s it rose to 80 tonnes, according to a report
issued by the International Sugar Organization.
In Britain the average climbed from 51 tonnes in the 1990s
to 58 tonnes in the 2000s while in Germany it increased from 52
tonnes in the 1990s to 60 tonnes in the 2000s, ISO figures show.
Valerie Vercammen, general secretary of Belgian beet
growers' group CBB, said the gap between Brazilian and EU costs
of sugar production had narrowed.
"There will be export possibilities for us (Belgian sugar
factories)," she said.
"European manufacturing is becoming more efficient."
Richard Pike, managing director of British Sugar, a unit of
Associated British Foods, the UK's leading sugar
supplier, said the lifting of EU production quotas would create
opportunities to boost sugar output and sales.
He said he saw the immediate priority for British Sugar as
boosting sales in the domestic market where the
Peterborough-based processor has maximum comparative advantage.
He said that, in terms of the competition with French
producers, UK yields had been moving closer to those in France.
The export potential for EU beet sugar would depend on world
sugar prices after 2017, which were hard to forecast now.
"Now we are in an environment of low world sugar prices.
That environment will change at some point," Todd, managing
director of LMC International, said.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Evans)