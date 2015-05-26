BRUSSELS May 26 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it would continue its investigation into Luxembourg's
tax treatment of Amazon after reports the online
retailer had changed its tax practices in Europe.
The Commission launched an in-depth investigation last
October into alleged state aid Luxembourg was granting to Amazon
by offering a low corporate tax rate on European profits, most
of which are booked in the Grand Duchy.
"The Commission's state aid investigation is ongoing and
will continue. We are examining the concerns that the tax ruling
granted by Luxembourg to Amazon is providing the company with
selective advantages," said Commission spokesman Ricardo
Cardoso.
Several media reported on Tuesday that Amazon would in
future pay corporate tax where the sales actually took place,
such as Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.
"In the context we will of course consider any changes to
Amazon group's tax structure. However, these changes going
forward do not affect the ongoing EU state aid investigation
regarding the possible advantage Amazon would potentially have
received in the past through the tax ruling," Cardoso said.
The Commission is also investigating the tax treatment of
Fiat Chrysler in Luxembourg, Apple in Ireland
and Starbucks in the Netherlands.
It is also looking into Belgium's tax arrangements for
multinationals.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
and Mark Potter)