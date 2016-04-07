* Commission will propose measures to end tampon tax row
* New plans aim at cutting multi-billion VAT frauds
* EU action plan to reduce prices of e-books
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, April 7 European Union states will
have more powers to set sales tax rates, the European Commission
said on Thursday, presenting a broad reform of Value Added Tax
rules which also aims to curb widespread fraud involving VAT.
The plan follows repeated pressure from EU states to scrap
the existing system based on a centralised EU-wide rate-setting
mechanism, which limits countries' powers to decide reduced
levies for specific products, ranging from ebooks to sanitary
products.
Two options remain under discussion, the bolder of which
would give states the freedom to set rates as they prefer "so
long as it does not generate tax distortions", the Commission
said in its plan.
EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters
that he favoured the more ambitious option. A definitive
decision will be made by next year.
In either case Britain will retain its right to apply zero
rates of VAT, a legacy entitlement that it shares with other
older member states but which London is unusual in using so
widely, notably on foods and medicines.
The Commission will also make a proposal by the end of the
year to increase the number of products and services exempt from
VAT. "This would solve the tampon tax issue," an official said,
explaining that this measure would allow Britain to charge no
VAT on female hygiene products, which are currently taxed at a
reduced 5 percent rate.
This follows a commitment made at the EU leaders' summit in
March to end the tampon tax row that had become a political
football for Britons campaigning to leave the EU in a June
referendum.
The Commission will also propose this year a cut in VAT on
ebooks and online news publications to align prices with their
paper versions.
LESS FRAUD, MORE RED TAPE
The Commission's action plan on VAT also proposes to
changing the way the tax is collected on trade between EU
states.
At the moment the tax is collected by the state where the
goods or services are sold and exporters are exempt. The system
is prone to fraud and causes revenue losses of 50 billion euros
($57 billion) a year in the EU, Commission data shows.
The new VAT regime under consideration would make exporting
countries responsible for collecting the tax at the rate applied
by the states where the final sale occurs.
The proposed system could reduce fraud by 80 percent, the
Commission estimates, but greater trust and cooperation between
national tax administrations will be required, and businesses
are likely to face more red tape.
"Companies will have to make sure they understand the VAT
rules in other jurisdictions," said Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of
tax at ACCA, a global accounting body.
"This is likely to affect more small businesses, for which
compliance costs are always more difficult to bear."
The Commission's definitive proposal on the new VAT regime
will only come in 2017 and will need the backing of the EU
parliament and all 28 EU states to become law.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)